Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

