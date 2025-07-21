HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,320,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $63,612,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HP by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $55,915,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $50,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

