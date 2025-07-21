Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Impinj by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $40,100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

PI opened at $115.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,898.78 and a beta of 1.64. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

