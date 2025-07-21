Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS KAPR opened at $32.82 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

