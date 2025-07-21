Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after buying an additional 1,117,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 193,497 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,950,000 after buying an additional 1,476,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,281,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,470,000 after buying an additional 187,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.05 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

