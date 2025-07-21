International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,750,000 after buying an additional 636,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $39,913,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,883.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 328,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $7,579,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $69.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.82. International Bancshares Corporation has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $76.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

