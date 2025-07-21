International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Position Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Paper by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

