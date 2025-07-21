iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

