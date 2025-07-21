iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

