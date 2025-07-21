iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,395,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 125.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

