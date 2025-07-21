Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at $38,994,951.94. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,283.76. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:JBL opened at $224.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $227.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

