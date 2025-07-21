John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.17% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $779.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 5.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.