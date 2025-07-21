JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 582,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,913,000 after acquiring an additional 498,582 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The company has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

