JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $291.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

