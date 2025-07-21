Key Financial Inc Purchases 112 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

