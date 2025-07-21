Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $21.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

