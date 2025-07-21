LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 16,556.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LanzaTech Global were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded LanzaTech Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.71.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 562.88% and a negative net margin of 269.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

LanzaTech Global Profile

(Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.