Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 30,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 154,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

