Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Price Performance

Upbound Group stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,460. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,077 shares of company stock worth $592,594. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Report on UPBD

About Upbound Group

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.