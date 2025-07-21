Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 474,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,836.18. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $84,251. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 1.9%

GDYN stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $887.78 million, a P/E ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

