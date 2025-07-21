Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of PCRX opened at $21.59 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,172.44. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

