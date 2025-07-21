Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,601.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

