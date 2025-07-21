Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi purchased 384,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,056.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 768,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,439.36. This trade represents a 100.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $9.25 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.