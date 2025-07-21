Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,913,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 402,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NVEE opened at $22.91 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

