Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 249.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Proto Labs by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $39.31 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $934.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Proto Labs

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

