Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 565,719 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $5,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 404,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,747,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

BRKL stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on BRKL

About Brookline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.