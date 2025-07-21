Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $760.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.21. American Woodmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.39 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWD. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Woodmark

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.