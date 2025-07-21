Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 118,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 55,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 693.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 661,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 578,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

AAT opened at $20.15 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.09%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

