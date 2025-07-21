Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,946,000 after buying an additional 205,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after buying an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,361,000 after buying an additional 82,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,513,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $384.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $289.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $295.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

