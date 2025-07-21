Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $467,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 92,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,583,880.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 923,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,856,958.59. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 113,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $1,951,404.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,439,735 shares in the company, valued at $24,792,236.70. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,589,447 shares of company stock valued at $25,137,645 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.