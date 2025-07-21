Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $481,000 Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WisdomTree by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree by 114.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE WT opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.