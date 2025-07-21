Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $522,000 Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 64,021 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 105,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,921.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,112.79. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $25,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 78,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,951.60. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $345,222. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 0.57. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

