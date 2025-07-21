Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $207.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.44. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $252.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.20.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

