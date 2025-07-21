Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $542,000 Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,173 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,236,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after buying an additional 969,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after acquiring an additional 297,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.22 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

