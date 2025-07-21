Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $589,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 270,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 194,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,211.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

