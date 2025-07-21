Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in HCI Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCI. Compass Point upgraded HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $143.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

