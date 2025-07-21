Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $603,000 Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Quarry LP bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,700. This represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 9,635 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 572,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,671.86. The trade was a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

