Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $631,000 in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,043,000 after purchasing an additional 369,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 146,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 55,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of INSW opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. International Seaways Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 192,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,816.02. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,824. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $473,730. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

