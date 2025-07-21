Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,879,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after buying an additional 1,805,597 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,664 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,075,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,993,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE PEB opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.