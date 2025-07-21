Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRA. Raymond James Financial downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.12. ProAssurance Corporation has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $236.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

