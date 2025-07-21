Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

