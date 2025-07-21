Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,959,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,608,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Insider Activity

In other Penguin Solutions news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $463,203.24. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ PENG opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.98. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PENG. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on Penguin Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

