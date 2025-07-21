Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Vision were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National Vision by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Vision by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in National Vision by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in National Vision by 49.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,375. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.