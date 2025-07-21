Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Buckle were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Buckle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 43,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,744,303.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,706,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,775,626.20. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,151 shares of company stock worth $3,955,563. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

