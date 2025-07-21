Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 396,666 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 416,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 72,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $6.37 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $965.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.