Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $12,773,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $8,778,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 433,264 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $22.53.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

