Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4,645.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.58.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:NXRT opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $48.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -159.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

