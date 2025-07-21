Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,410,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after buying an additional 144,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after acquiring an additional 172,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 306,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,789 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.06 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

