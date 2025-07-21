Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

MD opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

