Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 5.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

